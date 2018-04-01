News Europe

Sunday 1 April 2018

Siberian governor resigns after shopping centre fire that killed 64 people

Relatives of Nadezhda Agarkova, 67, one of the victims of a fire at a shopping mall react near her coffin during her funeral, in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The governor of the Siberian region where a shopping centre fire killed 64 people has resigned, the Kremlin said.

The statement on Sunday said Aman Tuleyev had offered his resignation and that it was accepted by President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Tuleyev had headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years.

A March 25 fire at a four-storey shopping centre in the regional capital, also called Kemerovo, prompted thousands of people to demonstrate last week, calling for regional officials' resignations and alleging widespread corruption and incompetency.

Seven people have been arrested in the case, including the woman who headed the local building inspection agency when the shopping centre was constructed.

Fire survivors say the centre's fire alarm system did not work during the blaze.

The dead included 41 children.

Press Association

