Siberian governor resigns after shopping centre fire that killed 64 people

The statement on Sunday said Aman Tuleyev had offered his resignation and that it was accepted by President Vladimir Putin.

A March 25 fire at a four-storey shopping centre in the regional capital, also called Kemerovo, prompted thousands of people to demonstrate last week, calling for regional officials' resignations and alleging widespread corruption and incompetency.

Mr Tuleyev had headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years.

Seven people have been arrested in the case, including the woman who headed the local building inspection agency when the shopping centre was constructed.

Fire survivors say the centre's fire alarm system did not work during the blaze.