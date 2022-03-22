Shopping mall was symbol of new Kyiv – now it’s a ruined shrine to the dead

Dead bodies lie on the ground at the site of a shopping centre destroyed by a Russian bomb in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica

As he surveyed the bomb-damaged hallway of his seventh-floor flat in Kyiv, Mikhail Moskalenko may have had a bitter consolation. The damage could at least settle a long-running argument with his older brother in Moscow, with whom he is barely on speaking terms.

“He’s lived there most of his adult life, and he accepts everything he sees on Russian TV,” said Mr Moskalenko (66) rolling his eyes. “He refuses to believe me when I tell him Ukraine is getting bombed, because Russian TV hasn’t mentioned it.”

The view out of Mr Moskalenko’s window could have convinced him, however.

Several hundred yards away, across a patch of newly landscaped parkland, was an apocalyptic scene – a smoking pile of collapsed masonry that, hours earlier, had been a wing of a new shopping mall.

Just before midnight on Sunday, a missile slammed into it, sending up a huge mushroom cloud and collapsing the building. Eight people died in the blast, and at least a further 40 were injured, two of them seriously, hospital officials said.

As well as turning the mall into a 40-foot high pile of rubble, the blast gutted an adjacent 12-storey block of flats. It also shattered virutally every window in other nearby high-rises, some of which are more than 200 feet tall. “Why would anyone shell a shopping centre?” added Mr Moskalenko. “This is just to try to reduce our morale.”

Vladimir Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor and a former boxing world champion, announced in response a curfew from 8pm yesterday to 7am tomorrow. Last night, the Russian military said the mall had been targeted because Ukrainian forces had been using it as a base for mobile rocket launch vehicles.

Eye-in-the-sky footage released by the Kremlin appeared to show one such vehicle firing from a patch of open land during daylight hours before driving through Kyiv, pulling up at the shopping mall and parking inside. The Kremlin footage then showed images of the mall being hit on Sunday night.

Military analysts said that separate footage on social media appeared to show four military trucks parked inside a garage in the mall. It was unclear whether they were rocket launchers or ordinary supply vehicles. A Ukrainian government spokesman declined to comment directly on the Russian claims, but told The Telegraph: “The Russians are invading us – we are defending ourselves and have the right to use all means to do so.”

The blast was not the first suffered by Ukraine’s capital during the invasion. At least half a dozen residential areas have been shelled in the last week. But it was by far the most destructive and lethal. Until now, most missiles have claimed no more than one or two lives.

It was also, as Mr Moskalenko said, a “morale sapper”. The mall was a centrepiece of Kyiv’s newly developed Podil district, where smart new flats have sprung up to replace run-down Soviet-era housing blocks.

And while it may have resembled a vast warehouse from the outside, on the inside it offered a taste of the good life Ukrainians feel has long eluded them.

As well as a cinema, gym, ice rink and children’s play area, there was a Tuscan wine bar, a sushi parlour and a fashionable gastropub called The Loft.

Last night, some people admitted that it was the loss of the mall, as much as the loss of life, that had really brought the war home to them.

“This was the first time I started crying,” one said in a post on a Facebook page discussing the mall’s bombing.

Most of the residents of Podil were asleep when the mall was hit, suggesting that the Russian military had delayed the strike to keep civilian casualties to a minimum.

Among those who witnessed the explosion was Vadim Soloshenko (31), who was watching a horror film with his brother Sasha (26) on the eighth-floor of an apartment block. Shortly after an air raid siren sounded, he saw a real-life horror film unfold outside his window.

“We could see a flash of light and we felt a wave of hot air from the explosion,” he said. “Then we jumped behind the sofa to take cover. When we looked out the window later, we could see a massive fire.”

Like many Kyiv residents, he had put strips of heavy duct tape across his windows to reduce any fragmenting. “It worked OK, but the whole window frame was blown out anyway,” he said.

Oxana Kobzar (38), a neighbour who was in the block’s basement bunker at the time, described the blast as “superloud and terrifying”. Since it happened, she had not even ventured outside to take a look.

“I am stressed as it is, without seeing the damage it has caused,” she said. “I was planning to stay in Kyiv, but I’m probably going to leave for Europe now. This bomb was far too big, and far too close.”

Most of the dead were thought to be security guards and mall night staff. One was an employee of Leroy Merlin, a French homeware retailer whose name featured on the exterior of the mall.

The firm has caused controversy because it has plans to expand in Russia after competitors pulled out in the wake of the war. Critics have nicknamed it “Leroy Kremlin”.

In a Tweet yesterday, the Ukrainain defence ministry said: “Leroy Merlin became the first company in the world to finance the bombing of its own stores and killing [of] its own employees.”

The Ukrainian branch of Leroy Merlin also called on people worldwide to sign an internet petition demanding it pulls out of Russia.

“A destroyed shop is nothing compared to the lives of colleagues lost,” the company’s staff wrote. “We will always remember.”

The missile strike came amid continuing signs that the Russian siege of Kyiv was not progressing as planned. Ukrainian forces claimed yesterday to have retaken a stretch of highway from Makaryv on Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, a key artery into and out of the city.

Despite this latest attack Mr Moskalenko said he does not hold out hopes his brother will change his views.

Asked if he would send footage of his wrecked flat to him to prove his point, he shook his head. “I’ve sent him lots of photographs and video over the last few weeks already,” he said. “He just says it’s all faked. I’ve given up.”

