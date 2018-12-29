Shell suits: Feast revellers egg each other on

The residents of the southern Spanish town of Ibi splattered each other with flour and eggs as they celebrated the Els Enfarinats festival, a tradition dating back more than 200 years.

The festival involves a group donning military clothing and staging a coup, declaring new rules on the small town and collecting fines from residents who fall foul of them.

The collected money is donated to charity, with the residents restoring order by overthrowing them in a messy battle involving hundreds of eggs, kilos of flour and firecrackers.

The festival is held every December 28 as part of the festivities to mark the Day of Innocents, a Christian feast day remembering the Biblical story of King Herod.

