Fifteen sheep have been enrolled at a French primary school after a class was set to close due to lack of pupils.

Sheep used to boost numbers and save class in village school

Jules-Ferry in Crets en Belledonne, a village at the foot of the French Alps, was told one of its 11 classes would be closed after student numbers fell from 266 to 261.

Local farmer Michel Girerd and his dog came to the school on Tuesday with around 50 of his sheep - and 15 of them were signed up.

Parents, children and teachers watched on as sheep, with names such as "Baa-bete" and "Saute-Mouton", were added to the register.

Mayor Jean-Louis Maret has officially recognised the schooling of the sheep.

Gaelle Laval, one of the parents behind the move, said: "National education is unfortunately only numbers. And so now, with this surge in numbers, we are good.

"We can go see the director of academy to assert our rights and save our class."

