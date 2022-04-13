‘She wasn’t crying. They have all the crying done’: Irish photographer’s heartbreaking portraits of Ukraine

Senator Timmy Dooley and colleague Billy Kelleher MEP framed through a window of a bombed house where a major battle took place in Bucha in Ukraine.

Senator Timmy Dooley and colleague Billy Kelleher MEP at the blown up bridge between Irpin and Kyiv. Photo: Mark Condren.

A lady at her bombed-out home in an apartment block in Irpin, Ukraine. Photo: Mark Condren

When the sun disappears in the almost-deserted city of Kyiv, people draw their curtains, dim the lights and wait for a certain nightly dread to take hold.

On Monday, as Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren was driven around the shelled-out remains of the Ukrainian capital, it was this darkness, an impenetrable black, that unnerved him most.

“There is absolute silence and total darkness once night falls,” he said of his two-day visit to Ukraine.

“The lights are out across the whole city. There is no one on the streets, no other cars, no people, not even a dog. We were in a car with no lights on. It’s completely dark so that the military people can see you coming up with a torch in your face. It is incredibly frightening.”

Together with Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley and Billy Kelleher MEP, Mr Condren travelled to Kyiv and neighbouring Irpin and Bucha to witness the war’s devastating impact.

Mr Dooley, vice president of the EU political grouping ALDE, was invited along with Mr Kelleher by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

“Principally we went to witness first hand, the attacks on citizens and civilians,” he told the Irish Independent.

Expand Close Senator Timmy Dooley and colleague Billy Kelleher MEP at the blown up bridge between Irpin and Kyiv. Photo: Mark Condren. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Senator Timmy Dooley and colleague Billy Kelleher MEP at the blown up bridge between Irpin and Kyiv. Photo: Mark Condren.

“What we saw was burnt-out shells of homes. We saw neighbourhoods completely wiped out, homes shelled and bombed by tanks, by missiles and by rifle fire. We saw rifle fire on the front of homes and windows and we spoke to some of the people trying to make their way back in now that Ukrainian forces have pushed back the aggressor.

“They told us that the Russian soldiers attacked them in their homes, they looted, they set fire to homes. They attacked and shot and killed people, some of them on the side of the street.”

The group also witnessed the excavation of a temporary burial site near a church in Bucha, where locals had buried the dead in the wake of a killing spree at the hands of Russian soldiers.

Expand Close Bodies are removed from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine. Pic:Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bodies are removed from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine. Pic:Mark Condren

“I have never seen anything like it in my whole life,” said Mr Dooley.

“We saw civilians who had been buried in body bags being taken up. The international crime scene investigators were there because it’s very clear these were innocent civilians that were effectively murdered by the Russian regime.

“From what we saw and heard from people in the region, there is no doubt whatsoever that these were war crimes. It was purely an attack of the Russian Federation on the citizens from Irpin and Bucha.

“We were there in listening mode while we were there. Some people came towards us and said nothing, they were just crying.”

In Bucha, Mr Condren was stopped by an elderly resident who asked him to witness the damage to her home from Russian shelling.

Expand Close A man walks along a bombed-out street. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man walks along a bombed-out street.

“She was a very elderly lady and she took me into her apartment,” he said.

“It was just a mess, she had no bathroom and no toilet. She had nothing. She was literally shelled with nothing left. She wasn’t crying. They have all the crying done.”

Mr Kelleher, who called for tougher sanctions on Russia, said the visit had given them only a small glimpse into the devastation inflicted on the Ukrainian people and he feared the level of death and destruction could be much worse in other areas.

“We can only imagine what horror has been inflicted elsewhere,” he said.

“We only saw a small geographical area of Ukraine, an area that was occupied by Russian troops for maybe two to three weeks. If the damage done there is replicated in other parts of Ukraine, then there will be appalling tragedies discovered in terms of the number of civilian dead and the wanton destruction inflicted on innocent people.”