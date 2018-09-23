Sexual assault suspicions after woman discovers dead turtle in her vagina

A British woman who discovered a dead baby turtle inside her vagina may have been a victim of sexual assault, reports say.

A British woman who discovered a dead baby turtle inside her vagina may have been a victim of sexual assault, reports say.

The 26 year old woman is a resident of Tenerife in the Canary Islands. A few days ago, she showed up at El Mojon hospital in Arona complaining of abdominal pains. Doctors discovered that a Chinese three-keeled pond turtle was lodged inside her vagina.

The doctors alerted the police fearing it was a case of sexual assault, according to Spanish news outlet El Pais.

The unnamed woman said that she was out partying with a group of British friends in Fañabé beach a few days earlier, but she has no memory of what happened during the night. Over the next few days, the woman started feeling sick and presented at the hospital.

It was discovered that the dead turtle had caused a “serious infection” in her genitals, according to ABC News.

However, the woman is not keen on investigating the incident, resulting in the police investigation being halted.

“We are not actively investigating this matter because the woman declined to give a statement,” a police source told The Sun newspaper.

The freshwater Chinese pond turtles are sold worldwide in pet stores and can reach up to 12 inches in length, El Pais reported.

Researchers at first believed the creature was a loggerhead sea turtle because they are indigenous to the the Canary Islands archipelago, but it was confirmed later that the creature was indeed a Chinese pond turtle.

Online Editors