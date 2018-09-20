Sex attack case opens amid Nobel scandal

The man at the centre of a sex abuse and financial crimes scandal tarnishing the academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature went on trial in Sweden yesterday.

Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in the country, faces two counts of rape of a woman in 2011.

The French citizen is married to poet Katarina Frostenson, a member of the Swedish academy. He denies the rapes and other sex abuse allegations.

Proceedings at the Stockholm District Court, which will include testimonies by the alleged victim and seven witnesses, are being held behind closed doors. Closing remarks are expected next Monday, but it was not clear when a verdict would be announced.

Arnault, wearing a light scarf and dark coat, made his way through dozens of reporters seeking comments at the court house. He declined to answer and simply asked them to "leave me alone". Bjorn Hurtig, his lawyer, has said his client is the victim of "a witch hunt" that "may only have the purpose of harming" Arnault.

The scandal led to seven academy members either being forced to leave or quitting. Frostenson quit in April at the same time as former permanent secretary Sara Danius. In May, the academy announced that no prize will be awarded this year.

Arnault has also been suspected of violating century-old Nobel rules by leaking names of winners of the prestigious award - allegedly seven times, starting in 1996.

The allegations have divided the group's 18 members - who are appointed for life - into hostile camps. The scandal began when 18 women came forward in a newspaper with accusations against Arnault.

