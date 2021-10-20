Seville will be first city to name and rank its deadly heatwaves

Seville will become the first city to name heatwaves to raise awareness of deadly hot spells, following record temperatures during the summer.

Just as hurricanes and storms are given names, the Spanish city’s council has announced that from next year it will be a test case for naming heatwaves, which will also be ranked in terms of the health risk they pose to humans.

The naming and category system will further act as a trigger for preventive policy measures, such as opening cooling centres and boosting hospital staffing levels.

The degree to which the system reduces the negative impact on people’s health will be studied with a view to creating an international standard.

“It is vital to evaluate this kind of meteorological phenomena through the analysis of data and scientific evidence,” said Juan Espadas, Mayor of Seville, at the launch of the project.

Southern Spain is traditionally hot in summer and the region is predicted to suffer a higher-than-average rise in temperature of between three and four degrees Celsius over the course of this century.

In August, Montoro, a town just over 160km from Seville, broke the record for Spain’s hottest recorded temperature with 47.4C (117.3F). Seville reached its own high of 47.3C. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)