Police in Paris say several people have been injured in an explosion and fire at a bakery believed to be caused by a gas leak.

Several people injured in explosion and fire at a bakery in Paris

A Paris police spokeswoman said firefighters are currently at the scene of the blast at the bakery on Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.

She said several injuries have been reported to police but no deaths.

French television showed emergency vehicles surrounding the area.

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for yellow vest protests expected later Saturday.

Firemen work at the site of an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris, France, January 12, 2019 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

