Several people injured as two trains collide near Vienna

This image taken from video provided to Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 shows one of two passenger trains which collided on Friday at Kritzendorf, near Vienna, Austria, injuring several people, authorities said. The trains, one of them regional and the other local, collided near the station. Several people were injured in the incident. (AP Photo)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Two trains have collided near Vienna and several people have been injured, Austrian media have reported.

Public broadcaster ORF said that the accident happened at Kritzendorf, north of the capital, on Friday afternoon.

Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said that two passenger carriages apparently turned over.

He told ORF that emergency services said 17 people were injured. Two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene.

Mr Resperger told the Austria Press Agency a third carriage was leaning to one side.

APA and ORF reported that the number of injured was between 15 and 20.

Press Association

