Two trains have collided near Vienna and several people have been injured, Austrian media have reported.

Several people injured as two trains collide near Vienna

Public broadcaster ORF said that the accident happened at Kritzendorf, north of the capital, on Friday afternoon.

Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said that two passenger carriages apparently turned over. He told ORF that emergency services said 17 people were injured. Two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene.

Mr Resperger told the Austria Press Agency a third carriage was leaning to one side. APA and ORF reported that the number of injured was between 15 and 20.

