Several people have been killed in a train accident on a bridge linking the central Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, police said.

Several killed in train accident on bridge in Denmark - police

Officers did not provide further details about those killed or the number of people injured in Wednesday's incident, which happened at about 8am local time.

Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit a passenger train going in the opposite direction on the Storebaelt bridge, prompting it to brake suddenly.

Police are scheduled to give a news conference later.

Online Editors