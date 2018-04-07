Several dead as vehicle ploughs into crowd in Germany
- Police say driver 'took his own life' after ploughing into pedestrians
- Around 30 people injured, number of fatalities
- Not yet known if the incident was terror-related
Several people have been killed in Germany after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in the western city of Muenster.
Police say the driver took his own life after ploughing into dozens of people.
Local police confirmed on Twitter that there are around 30 people injured but did not confirm the number of deaths.
They are urging people to avoid the city centre near the Kiepenkerl statue in the old town.
A German police spokeswoman told Reuters: "There are several dead, probably including the suspect".
"The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out," a security source added.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence after a possible Van crash in #Muenster pic.twitter.com/GCRf9gUyHY— Daniel Kollenberg (@thedaniel3009) April 7, 2018
They are not looking for further suspects at this time.
It is not yet known if the incident was terror-related.
More to follow...
Reuters