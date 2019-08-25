At least five people have been killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Mallorca, authorities in Spain have said.

Seven people killed after helicopter and plane collide mid-air in Majorca

The incident, in which one of the deceased is reported to be a minor, happened at 11.35am, according to the regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Mallorca.

Emergency services were at the scene, the authorities added.

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press cited unidentified local officials saying the aircraft had crashed into a farm field.

No further details were immediately available.

