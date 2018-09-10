News Europe

Monday 10 September 2018

Seven injured in knife attack in central Paris

Police officers work on the scene of a knife attack in Paris, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. A several people were injured in a knife attack in central Paris late Sunday but police said that terrorism was not suspected. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Seven people have been injured in a knife attack in central Paris but police said that terrorism was not suspected.

Two British tourists were among those injured, broadcaster BFMTV and Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Authorities were trying to determine if the attacker, who was arrested, is among the seven injured.

Le Parisien said the attacker is an Afghan national.

The attack took place near a cinema in the 19th district of Paris, a police spokesman said.

He had no information about the identities of the injured.

The Paris prosecutors' office is handling the investigation.

The reports said the man was armed with a knife and a metal bar, and first attacked three people outside the cinema.

Online Editors

