Seven people have been injured in a knife attack in central Paris but police said that terrorism was not suspected.

Seven people have been injured in a knife attack in central Paris but police said that terrorism was not suspected.

Seven injured in knife attack in central Paris

Two British tourists were among those injured, broadcaster BFMTV and Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Authorities were trying to determine if the attacker, who was arrested, is among the seven injured.

Le Parisien said the attacker is an Afghan national.

Police officers secure the site of a knife attack in Paris, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. A several people were injured in a knife attack in central Paris late Sunday but police said that terrorism was not suspected. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The attack took place near a cinema in the 19th district of Paris, a police spokesman said.

He had no information about the identities of the injured.

Evidences are seen on the pavement after seven people were wounded in knife attack downtown Paris, France, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Paris prosecutors' office is handling the investigation.

The reports said the man was armed with a knife and a metal bar, and first attacked three people outside the cinema.

Police investigators work on the scene after seven people were wounded in knife attack downtown Paris, France, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Online Editors