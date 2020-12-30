Seven dead, many hurt as Croatia is rocked by powerful earthquake

A street is covered by debris from buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia yesterday. Photo: AP

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia yesterday , killing at least seven people including a child, injuring more than 20 and wrecking houses, officials said.

The quake was felt widely across the western Balkans and southern Europe, where smaller tremors continued to rattle residents throughout the day.

The most damage was in Croatia’s Petrinja, a town about 30 miles southeast of the capital Zagreb, where rescue teams raced to comb through the rubble for injured people.

The earthquake struck at a depth of six miles at around 11.30am GMT near the town, according to the US Geological Survey. It was the second to strike the area in two days, after a 5.2-magnitude tremor on Monday damaged buildings, leaving them vulnerable to collapse.

In Petrinja, which is home to about 20,000 people, images from the Croatian Red Cross showed collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble as residents desperately dug for survivors with their bare hands.

The quake hit just hours after Zoran Milanovic, the Croatian president, and Andrej Plenkovic, the prime minister, had toured the area to survey damage from the day before. Mr Plenkovic, who rushed back to Petrinja, confirmed that at least one girl had been killed and said the army would be assisting in search and rescue efforts.

“The army is here to help. We will have to move some people from Petrinja because it is unsafe to be here,” he said. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, called the prime minister to offer Europe’s support. “We stand with Croatia,” she tweeted. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk