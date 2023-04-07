| 1.5°C Dublin

Seven civilians die in Ukrainian artillery strikes in Russian-controlled areas in Donetsk

Ukraine soldiers in trenches just outside Bakhmut ready for a long-expected counter-offensive

Ukrainian service members from 28th mechanised brigade remain in their trenches after incoming fire at the front line. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

Kai Pfaffenback

Ukrainian and Russian forces battled in Bakhmut, the devastated eastern city which has become a symbol of Kyiv’s defiance, while seven civilians were reported killed by Ukrainian artillery strikes in Russian-controlled areas.

Ukrainian soldiers in trenches just outside Bakhmut said they were ready for a long-expected counter-offensive once the weather improves. Elsewhere, other Ukrainian recruits trained hard for new combat missions.

