| 1.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Servicing a limitless demand for deadly trade in human hope

People smugglers have developed unpoliceable near-perfect logistics operations

Almost 40 men, women and children piled into the nine-metre dinghy in their attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News Expand
A woman speaks to the Channel 4 News crew before her attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News Expand
Almost 40 men, women and children piled into the nine-metre dinghy in their attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News Expand
Piles of migrants' belonging – including the pumps used to inflate the dinghy – are left on the beach as the owners attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News Expand
Migrants with their belongings are seen at a makeshift migrant camp in Loon Beach, near Dunkirk, France, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel. Picture: Reuters Expand

Close

Almost 40 men, women and children piled into the nine-metre dinghy in their attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

Almost 40 men, women and children piled into the nine-metre dinghy in their attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

A woman speaks to the Channel 4 News crew before her attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

A woman speaks to the Channel 4 News crew before her attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

Almost 40 men, women and children piled into the nine-metre dinghy in their attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

Almost 40 men, women and children piled into the nine-metre dinghy in their attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

Piles of migrants' belonging – including the pumps used to inflate the dinghy – are left on the beach as the owners attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

Piles of migrants' belonging – including the pumps used to inflate the dinghy – are left on the beach as the owners attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

Migrants with their belongings are seen at a makeshift migrant camp in Loon Beach, near Dunkirk, France, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel. Picture: Reuters

Migrants with their belongings are seen at a makeshift migrant camp in Loon Beach, near Dunkirk, France, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel. Picture: Reuters

/

Almost 40 men, women and children piled into the nine-metre dinghy in their attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture courtesy Channel 4 News

Paraic O'Brien

Plage des Dunes de la Slack is a vast beach south west of Calais, France, so we decided to split up. My producer, Freddie, and cameraman, Paul, headed down to the water’s edge. I had gone up into the dunes. Just after 8am my phone rang. It was Freddie: “There’s loads of people. Come. Now.”

I ran up over the top of one of the dunes and looked out across the beach. Although I knew what to expect, it took a few seconds for my brain to process the scene.

Related topics

More On Boris Johnson

Most Watched

Privacy