| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

‘Serious consequences’ – US warns China off giving arms to Russia

Cemetery workers bury the body of Oleksii Lytvynov (29), a civilian who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces to at the start of the war. Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Expand

Close

Cemetery workers bury the body of Oleksii Lytvynov (29), a civilian who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces to at the start of the war. Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Cemetery workers bury the body of Oleksii Lytvynov (29), a civilian who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces to at the start of the war. Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Cemetery workers bury the body of Oleksii Lytvynov (29), a civilian who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces to at the start of the war. Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

James Kilner

The United States has warned that China is preparing to supply Russia with “lethal” military aid for the first time since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, told Chinese officials at the Munich Security Conference that there would be “serious consequences” if China deepened its alliance with Russia.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy