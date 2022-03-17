Sergey Lavrov claims peace deal ‘close’ as Russia offers pact on neutrality

Vladimir Putin yesterday said Russia was prepared to discuss Austrian-style neutrality for Ukraine, as it emerged the two countries had drawn up a 15-point peace deal that would bring a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a peace deal was close. It was reported the truce would mean Kyiv would make a constitutional commitment to become a neutral country, which would prevent it from ever joining Nato, and accept limits on the size of its army in return. A similar 1955 pledge to not join any military alliance or host foreign bases convinced the Soviet Union to end the decade-long occupation of Austria after World War II. But Kyiv said the 15-point plan was a “requesting position of the Russian side” and “nothing more”.

Putin warned Russia would never submit to a “Western plot” to destroy Russia and claimed the invasion he ordered on February 24 was going to plan.

“The collective West wants to divide our society... to provoke civil confrontation in Russia and to use its fifth column to strive to achieve its aim. And there is one aim – the destruction of Russia,” he said.

The compromise has the potential to meet one of Mr Putin’s key demands: that Ukraine never joins Nato. However, other Russian demands will prove hugely problematic for Ukraine.

Putin has also demanded recognition for Russian rule in Crimea, which he annexed illegally in 2014, and for Kyiv to recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

There are fears the Russian leader could just be using the peace talks to buy time to reinforce his army, which has been bogged down in Ukraine and suffered heavy losses.

“The negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons,” Mr Lavrov said. “But nevertheless, there is some hope of reaching a compromise. Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees. There are absolutely specific wordings and in my view, the sides are close to agreeing on them.”

Ukraine rejected the Austrian comparison. “Ukraine is now in a direct state of war with Russia. Consequently, the model can only be ‘Ukrainian’ and only on legally verified security guarantees,” negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden branded Putin a war criminal yesterday, prompting a furious Kremlin to call say the comment “unforgivable” on day 21 of the war. The US committed to sending an additional $800m (€725m) in assistance to Ukraine to fight Russia, including drones and anti-armour systems.

In a sign of growing anger, Putin lashed out at “scum and traitors” in Russia who he accused the west of using as a “fifth column” to destroy his country. (Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

