Serbia stands accused of bid to destabilise Kosovo as tensions rise

Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla says Serbia, under the influence of Russia, is aiming to destabilise Kosovo.

He says it is doing this by supporting the Serb minority in the north who have been blocking roads and protesting for almost three weeks.

Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades yesterday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

“It is precisely Serbia, influenced by Russia, that has raised a state of military readiness and that is ordering the erection of new barricades, in order to justify and protect the criminal groups that terrorise... citizens of Serb ethnicity living in Kosovo,” Mr Svecla said in a statement.

Serbia denies it is trying to destabilise its neighbour and says it just wants to protect its minority there.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said yesterday that Serbia would “continue to fight for peace and seek compromise solutions.”

Belgrade had said late on Monday that in light of the latest events in the region, and its belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, it had ordered its army and police to be put on the highest alert.

Kosovo’s government said police had the capacity and readiness to act but were waiting for Nato’s KFOR Kosovo peace-keeping force to respond to their request to remove the barricades

Since December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo have erected multiple roadblocks in and around Mitrovica and exchanged fire with police after the arrest of a former Serb policeman for allegedly assaulting serving police officers.

Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 with the backing of the West, following a war in which Nato intervened to protect ethnic Albanian citizens.

Kosovo is not a member of the United Nations and five EU states – Spain, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus – refuse to recognise Kosovo’s statehood.

Russia, Serbia’s historical ally, is blocking Kosovo’s membership in the United Nations.

Around 50,000 Serbs live in the northern part of Kosovo and refuse to recognise the Pristina government or the state. They see Belgrade as their capital.

President Vucic said talks with foreign diplomats were ongoing on how to resolve the situation.

In Mitrovica yesterday morning, trucks were parked to block the road linking the Serb-majority part of the town to the Albanian-majority part.

The Serbs are demanding the release of the arrested officer and have other demands before they will remove the barricades.