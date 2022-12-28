| 5.3°C Dublin

Serbia stands accused of bid to destabilise Kosovo as tensions rise

Serbia denies it is trying to destabilise its neighbour and says it just wants to protect its minority there

People cross a street near a roadblock in the northern part of the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Miodrag Draskic Expand

People cross a street near a roadblock in the northern part of the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Miodrag Draskic

Fatos Bytyci

Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla says Serbia, under the influence of Russia, is aiming to destabilise Kosovo.

He says it is doing this by supporting the Serb minority in the north who have been blocking roads and protesting for almost three weeks.

