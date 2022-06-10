Sentenced to death: Two British men fighting with Ukraine army in Donetsk

UK citizens Aiden Aslin (left) and Shaun Pinner (right) and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim (centre) behind bars in a courtroom in the territory that is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, June 9. Photo: AP Photo

Two British men fighting for the Ukrainian army were yesterday sentenced to death by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss condemned the “sham judgment” handed down in separatist-held Donetsk after a three-day show trial held behind closed doors.

Aiden Aslin (28) and Shaun Pinner (48) were captured in the besieged city of Mariupol in April. Both spent several years in the Ukrainian army.

Ibrahim Sadun, a Moroccan student captured in March in Volnovakha, was also convicted of attempting “a violent seizure of power” by the “Supreme Court” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk ­People’s Republic.

The men now face execution by firing squad after pleading guilty to mercenary and terrorist activities. They were not allowed to present any evidence or defend themselves.

Britain warned that they should be treated as prisoners of war and be entitled to combatant immunity under the Geneva Convention.

Downing Street said the UK government was “deeply concerned” while pensions minister Therese Coffey said representations were being made to Moscow for their release.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson said his government would “work with the Ukrainian authorities to try to secure the release of any British nationals who were serving in the Ukrainian armed forces”.

Showing no emotion in their courtroom cage, the trio, in civilian clothes, took turns standing up to signal they understood the sentence. While there is a moratorium on the death penalty in Russia, it does not apply in the areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by the separatists.

Judge Alexander Nikulin said he was guided by “the most important, unshakable principle of justice”. “It was that which made it possible to take this complex and difficult decision to apply an exceptional measure of punishment in the form of the death penalty,” he said.

The men were told they had a month to appeal, which could commute the sentences to life or 25 years in prison.

News of the sentence was greeted with fury in London. Ms Truss said: “They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgement with absolutely no legitimacy.”

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee, said: “It’s not a state, it’s not a court and the judges are merely people dressing up and pretending.

“These men are prisoners of war [and] the charges against them are a violation of their rights. Russia is using them as hostages.”

The two British men were branded “mercenaries” by the Moscow-controlled court, despite both men serving in Ukraine’s army and having lived in the country for years.

Mr Aslin was a member of the Ukrainian armed forces before Russia’s invasion and recently signed up for a fourth year of service.

Pressure is likely to grow to secure the men’s release through a prisoner exchange with Ukraine. In the run-up to the trial, Mr Aslin was paraded on Russian television pleading with Mr Johnson to secure the release of Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian politician facing charges of treason in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin is godfather to Mr Medvedchuk’s daughter.

Moscow has more than 5,600 Ukrainian troops in captivity, while the number of Russian soldiers held by Ukraine has dropped to 550 from 900 after a series of exchanges, according to a leaked report.



Fighting continued in the Donbas region as Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said up to 200 soldiers were being killed there every day. Mr Podolyak called on the West to dramatically increase the number and quality of weapons it was sending to Ukraine.

