Senior Polish politician admits country bought Israeli NSO spyware

Poland’s most powerful politician has acknowledged the country bought advanced spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group, but denied it was being used to target his political opponents.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, said in an interview the secret services in many countries are using the Pegasus software to combat crime and corruption.

Mr Kaczynski said the use of such spyware arose in response to the growing use of encryption to mask data in transit, which defeated earlier monitoring technologies.

By hacking phones, it lets authorities monitor communications, as well as real-time conversations where they are not encrypted.

“It would be bad if the Polish services did not have this type of tool,” Mr Kaczynski said in an interview to be published in the Monday edition of weekly magazine Sieci. The wPolityce.pl news portal published excerpts yesterday.

The interview follows exclusive reports by The Associated Press that Citizen Lab, a cyber watchdog group at the University of Toronto, found three Polish government critics were hacked with Pegasus.

On Thursday, Amnesty International independently verified Citizen Lab’s finding that Senator Krzysztof Brejza was hacked multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition’s parliamentary election campaign.

Text messages stolen from Mr Brejza’s phone were doctored and aired by state TV in Poland as part of a smear campaign in the heat of the race, which the populist ruling party went on to narrowly win.

Mr Brejza now maintains the election was unfair since the ruling party would have had access to his campaign’s tactical thinking and plans.

The hacking revelations have rocked Poland, drawing comparisons to the 1970s Watergate scandal in the US.

Mr Kaczynski denied that the surveillance played any role in the outcome of the 2019 election.

“There is nothing here, no fact, except the hysteria of the opposition. There is no Pegasus case, no surveillance. They lost because they lost. They shouldn’t look for such excuses today.”

The other two Polish targets confirmed by Citizen Lab were Roman Giertych, a lawyer who represents opposition politicians in a number of politically sensitive cases, and Ewa Wrzosek, an independent-minded prosecutor.

Mr Kaczynski’s allies had previously denied that Poland purchased and used Pegasus.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the Citizen Lab-AP findings “fake news” and suggested a foreign intelligence service could have done the spying – an idea dismissed by critics who said no other government would have any interest in the three Polish targets.

Dozens of high-profile cases of Pegasus abuse have been uncovered since 2015, many by a global media consortium last year, showing the NSO malware was used to eavesdrop on journalists, politicians, diplomats, lawyers and human rights activists from the Middle East to Mexico.

The Polish hacks are seen as particularly egregious as they occurred not in a repressive autocracy but in a EU member state.

The EU has increasingly criticised Poland for judicial interference and other actions regarded as anti-democratic.