Senior EU figures say Afghan crisis has highlighted the need for military muscle

European Council President Charles Michel said the EU must strive for ‘greater capacity for action’. Photo: Pool

The collapse of Afghanistan’s government, the Taliban’s takeover of the country and the rush to evacuate European citizens and Afghan employees have highlighted the European Union’s need for its own rapid-reaction military force, senior officials have said.

As the foreign and defence ministers of member states gather in Slovenia this week to discuss the EU’s approach to the Afghan crisis, officials said in interviews and public remarks that the 27-nation bloc’s dependence on US troops during the airlift of evacuees demonstrated the EU’s lack of preparedness.

“As a global economic and democratic power, can Europe be content with a situation where we are unable to ensure, unassisted, the evacuation of our citizens and those under threat,” European Council President Charles Michel said yesterday.

“In my view, we do not need another such geopolitical event to grasp that the EU must strive for greater decision-making autonomy and greater capacity for action.”

After the Biden administration pulled most of its military personnel from Afghanistan, Taliban militants took control of the conflict-ravaged country in just a few weeks as the Nato-trained Afghan national security forces withered.

Nato allies that had relied on US airpower, transportation and logistics during their two decades in Afghanistan said they were forced to pull out too. Without US support and equipment, European countries would not have been able to guarantee the safe passage of their citizens or their troops out of Afghanistan.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in an opinion piece for The New York Times that the withdrawal of Western troops and airlift from Afghanistan is a “wake-up call”.

“Europe and the US were united as never before in Afghanistan – it was the first time that Nato’s Article 5, committing all members to defend one another, was invoked. And for many years, Europeans provided a strong military commitment and an important economic aid programme, amounting to €17.2bn,” Mr Borrell wrote.

“But in the end, the timing and nature of the withdrawal were set in Washington. We Europeans found ourselves depending on American decisions.”

To better address any future crises at Europe’s doorstep, EU member nations have floated the idea of setting up a stand-by-force of 5,000 troops.

“This is a number that can make a big difference,” one senior EU official said this week. The person spoke anonymously in accordance with EU practices.

He stated that the US deployed 5,000 troops to secure Kabul Airport and held up as an example the 5,000-soldier anti-jihadist French military force based in the Sahel region.