‘Send the weapons’: Leaders and corporate bigwigs show genuine united front for Ukraine at global forum

At this annual meeting, where global elites are urged to collaborate, co-operate and get along, one message rang loudest: Send the weapons.

As in the previous World Economic Forum session in May, the war in Ukraine loomed large in discussions. And while political leaders voiced their steadfast support for Kyiv, so too did a host of major corporate bigwigs.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, beamed in virtually for a conversation moderated by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, who was joined in the room by a slate of prominent Western cabinet ministers and politicians, as well as CEOs and fund managers.

Mr Zelensky reiterated his nation’s determination to push Russian forces out of its lands. But the Ukrainian cause has to be fortified by foreign steel. “Our goal is to deoccupy all our territories,” Mr Zelensky said, explicitly including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

“Crimea is our land, it’s our territory, it’s our sea and mountains. Give us your weapons, and we will get back what’s ours.”

Sitting next to Mr Zakaria, former British prime minister Boris Johnson – a popular figure among Ukrainians – echoed Mr Zelensky’s call. In Davos, the sentiment was overwhelming.

“Give them the tanks! There’s absolutely nothing to be lost,” Mr Johnson insisted, adding that the world needed to place greater trust in the Ukrainians’ courage and fighting spirit.

“We continually underestimated the willingness and the ability of Ukrainians to fight and defend their homeland... They proved the world completely wrong. They are going to win. We need to help them win as fast as possible.”

Often at the World Economic Forum, there’s a gap between what world leaders say publicly and what the business elites admit behind closed doors. The worthy liberalism espoused by the hosts – their language of inclusion, development and sustainability – dissolves in the face of the pragmatism (or cynicism) and self-interest of the moneymakers.

When Donald Trump made his debut in Davos as US president, many other political figures spoke up about the perils inherent in his brand of nationalism and his disregard for the scientific consensus around a warming planet. But the business community was far less perturbed and eagerly awaited the tax cuts that padded their bank accounts.

On Ukraine, a stronger Western unity seemed to be on show in Davos this week. The town itself has embraced Ukraine. For years, the annual gathering was replete with Russian oligarchic interests, but now Kremlin officials and Russian business executives are persona non grata here – a source of disquiet for only a few attendees.

A Ukraine pavilion along the main promenade of Davos was packed throughout the week. Meanwhile, the building that for years was the site of the main Russian pavilion was ceded to the Indian state of Maharashtra.

In its pavilion, US tech company Palantir hosted Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who celebrated his nation’s usage of Palantir’s data-driven software in its prosecution of the war against Russia.

At the same breakfast session, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, spoke of his plans to help co-ordinate billions of dollars worth of reconstruction financing for Ukraine, saying he hoped the initiative would also turn the country into a “beacon of capitalism”.

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, spoke cheerily of Ukraine’s post-war future. “There is no question that as you rebuild, there will be good economic incentives for real return and real investment,” he said.

Few diplomats or politicians were ready to predict how this intractable war would end. Mr Zelensky insisted it is impossible to talk about negotiations while there is no good-faith partner on the other side.

“When we speak about peace talks, I don’t understand whom we’d be talking to... I think that Russia needs to produce somebody first, and then propose something,” he said.

A succession of European leaders, such as Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, insisted their governments would maintain support for Ukraine for as “long as it takes”.

Members of a bipartisan US congressional delegation echoed the sentiment. The rhetoric belies concerns privately held by many officials.

CIA director William J Burns recently travelled to Kyiv to brief Mr Zelensky on US expectations for Russia’s upcoming military campaigns. Mr Burns conveyed that, at some point, the scale of current assistance to Ukraine may be harder to come by.