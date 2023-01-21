| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

‘Send the weapons’: Leaders and corporate bigwigs show genuine united front for Ukraine at global forum

Ishaan Tharoor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland via video link. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber Expand
Ishaan Thahoor Expand

Close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland via video link. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland via video link. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Ishaan Thahoor

Ishaan Thahoor

/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland via video link. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

At this annual meeting, where global elites are urged to collaborate, co-operate and get along, one message rang loudest: Send the weapons.

As in the previous World Economic Forum session in May, the war in Ukraine loomed large in discussions. And while political leaders voiced their steadfast support for Kyiv, so too did a host of major corporate bigwigs.

© Washington Post

Most Watched

Privacy