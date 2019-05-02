Semenya loses appeal on testosterone order

Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against the IAAF's testosterone regulations after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in the governing body's favour.

The double Olympic 800m champion and Athletics South Africa star had claimed the rules which would force athletes with naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to take medication to lower them were unlawful.

The 28-year-old has one of the various genetic conditions collectively known as differences or disorders of sex development (DSD).

But CAS said yesterday: "By majority, the CAS panel has dismissed the requests for arbitration considering that the claimants were unable to establish that the DSD regulations were 'invalid'.

"The panel found that the DSD regulations are discriminatory, but the majority of the panel found that, on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF's aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the restricted events."

Ms Semenya responded to the announcement by tweeting: "Sometimes it's better to react with no reaction."

She has been the subject of intense scrutiny ever since she burst on to the scene at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, where she won the first of her three world titles.

Aged just 18, she achieved that feat despite the emotional strain which was caused by international media speculation about a gender verification test following complaints from rivals about her muscular build. (© Independent News Service)

Irish Independent