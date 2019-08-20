Seized tanker sets sail again as late US warrant bid fails

A Gibraltar court has rejected an American attempt to seize an Iranian oil tanker, and the ship has resumed its journey into the Mediterranean under the Iranian flag and with a new name.

A Gibraltar court has rejected an American attempt to seize an Iranian oil tanker, and the ship has resumed its journey into the Mediterranean under the Iranian flag and with a new name.

The Grace 1 supertanker, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, had been anchored off Gibraltar since it was intercepted by the British navy on July 4 on the grounds it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

Authorities in Gibraltar lifted the detention order last week after Britain, which rules the territory, received assurances from Iran that the tanker would not take its cargo of 2.1 million barrels of oil to Syria.

But late on Friday, the United States intervened, issuing a warrant for the seizure of the ship and its cargo, claiming it was violating not only US sanctions against Syria but also those against Iran.

The Gibraltar court ruled that the American sanctions on Iran, which were imposed by US President Donald Trump after he walked away from the Iran nuclear deal last year, do not apply in the European Union.

The sanctions violations charged in the US warrant "would not constitute offences had they occurred in Gibraltar," the government said in a statement.

"There are no equivalent sanctions against Iran in Gibraltar, the UK or the rest of the EU."

Late on Sunday, the tanker left Gibraltar and sailed into the Mediterranean with a stated destination of the Greek port of Kalamata, according to the website marinetraffic.com.

Iran's ambassador to Britain, Hamid Baeidinejad, also confirmed on Twitter that the tanker was under way.

Among the charges laid out in the US warrant is that the tanker was facilitating terrorism because of the involvement in Iran's oil industry of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States.

The Gibraltar ruling noted that the EU does not regard the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

After the US unsealed a warrant on Friday to seize the vessel and its cargo, US officials told reporters the oil aboard the ship was worth some $130m (€117m) and it was destined for a designated terrorist organisation.

Iran has warned the US against any new attempt to seize its tanker in open seas after it left Gibraltar.

Asked whether the US could renew its seizure request, Abbas Mousavi, a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: "Such an action would endanger shipping safety in open seas.

"We have issued a warning through official channels, especially the Swiss embassy."

Switzerland represents American interests in Iran, which has no diplomatic relations with the US.

The court's rejection of the US request raises new questions over where the tanker will go next and whether the United States will attempt to intervene again, perhaps by forcibly intercepting it.

No such action has been proposed, but Iranian media speculated that the US navy, which maintains several bases in the Mediterranean, might attempt to seize the vessel.

Iran's navy commander, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, offered to dispatch the Iranian navy to escort the Adrian Darya 1, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

The tanker had been set to leave Gibraltar on Friday after the court lifted its detention order, but the captain and five crew members quit, leaving the ship's owners to recruit replacements.

Photographs posted on social media showed the vessel, painted with its new name and flying the Iranian flag, being readied for departure by men in orange uniforms.

The Astralship shipping agency in Gibraltar, which has been hired to handle paperwork and arrange logistics for the Adrian Darya 1, told reporters a new crew of Indian and Ukrainian nationals had been expected to replace the sailors on board.

It was unclear whether Iran would release the British tanker seized in the Persian Gulf in apparent retaliation for Britain's detention of the Grace 1, as the ship was then called.

The Washington Post

Irish Independent