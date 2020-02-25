Seeds for future are placed in vast vault under permafrost

The Global Seed Vault is in deep permafrost inside a mountain in Svalbard, off the northern coast of Norway. Photo: PA

More than one million seeds are now being stored in the "doomsday vault" in the Arctic, following the deposit of the first seeds from the Cherokee nation in the US.

The Global Seed Vault is in deep permafrost inside a mountain in Svalbard, off the northern coast of Norway.

It provides a back-up to the network of seed banks around the world which store, grow and replenish thousands of varieties of crops - but which can be threatened by war, accidents and natural disasters.

Storing plant seeds is important to ensure genetic material is available for food security, enabling plant scientists to develop new crops to withstand emerging pests and diseases and the extreme weather that climate change will bring.

Wild plant seeds from meadows at Prince Charles's Highgrove residence in the UK are also among the latest deposits in the vault.

Irish Independent