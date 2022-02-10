Security guard defaces €900,000 painting with eyes and mouth doodle

A security guard on his first day at work in a Russian art gallery vandalised a painting worth almost €900,000 by doodling eyes and a mouth on to a bare face.

Visitors last month spotted the additions scrawled in pen on faceless subjects of Anna Leporskaya’s Three Figures while the painting was on loan in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.

Leporskaya was the pupil of Kazimir Malevich, recognised as one of Russia’s greatest avant-garde painters.

The Yeltsin Centre gallery appealed to the police to track down the perpetrator but they declined, dismissing the damage to the 1930s painting as insignificant.

An investigation into vandalism was launched last month after an intervention by the culture ministry.

“The person who drew the eyes on the figures in the painting of Anna Leporskaya has been identified [as] an employee of a private security firm that provided security at the centre,” the Yeltsin Centre said.

Anna Reshetkina, who or- ganised a meeting with the Yeltsin Centre’s director on Monday, said the painting was vandalised by a 60-year-old guard on his first day at work.

“The security guard drew the eyes with a Yeltsin Centre-branded pen,” she said.

“His motives are still un- known, but the administration believes it was some kind of a lapse in sanity.”

The unnamed man reportedly did not show up for work for several days after the incident and switched off his phone as he was “very upset about what happened”, Ms Reshetkina said.

Local media reported that although the room was packed with CCTV cameras, the Yeltsin Centre originally rejected suggestions it was an inside job and filed the police report only two weeks later.

Police last week reported the arrest, saying the suspect was “quite aggressive and made it clear he did not like the investigation”.

He faces a hefty fine or three months in jail if found guilty.

Leposkaya, born in Kiev in 1900, was a well-known student of Malevich, one of the fathers of abstract art.

Russia’s The Art Newspaper reported that the damage was not irreversible thanks to the man’s soft stroke, even though the pen’s ink penetrated the paint layer.

The insurance company that valued the painting at almost €900,000 has agreed to pay about €3,000 for its restoration.

The canvas has been taken to Moscow for restoration work. The Yeltsin Centre has since put up protective screens over the remaining works of the avant-garde exhibition where Leporskaya’s work was displayed.

Russia has a history of vandals defacing works of art.

In 2018, a man at Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery attacked a 19th century painting by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin with a stanchion, leaving holes in the canvas.

The man, from south Russia, said in court he had a shot of vodka at the museum’s canteen and thought the painting that depicts Russia’s first tsar cradling his dying son after striking him in a fit of rage smeared Ivan the Terrible, whom he regarded as a saint.

The Tretyakov Gallery said it was so shocked by the violent attack that it was considering hiring psychologists to help pick out potentially dangerous visitors.

