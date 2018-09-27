Secret exploits with elite unit brought top honours

The special forces brigade in which Anatoliy Chepiga served carried out secret missions in Ukraine.

It is believed these missions are the reason he was awarded Russia's highest honour.

Chepiga - who travelled to Salisbury to carry out a nerve agent assassination under the false identity Ruslan Boshirov - graduated in 2001 from his military academy in the far east of Russia.

The academy, on the Chinese border, is 8,000km and a five-day train journey from Moscow.

Passing out with honours, Chepiga was assigned to the 14th Spetsnaz Brigade, which was stationed in the same part of Russia.

From there, he served three tours in Chechnya during the brutal second Chechen war.

Russia's Spetsnaz special forces brigades are run by the GRU, Russia's military intelligence, of which Sergei Skripal, the target in Salisbury, was also a colonel.

Spetsnaz units have a reputation for ruthlessness and are highly regarded by the British SBS and SAS.

The Spetsnaz bat and globe symbol embodies an ethos for shadowy operations that are not confined to Russian soil.

Two Spetsnaz units were based in Chechnya during the second war until they were disbanded in 2008. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

