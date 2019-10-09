A second shooting incident has been reported in an eastern German town situated just outside the city of Halle, where two people were earlier killed by a gunman outside a synagogue, according to Focus Magazine.

A second shooting incident has been reported in an eastern German town situated just outside the city of Halle, where two people were earlier killed by a gunman outside a synagogue, according to Focus Magazine.

Second shooting reported in German town where two people were killed earlier outside synagogue

The second shooting happened in Landsberg, about 15 kilometres east of Halle.

Police gathers after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul.

A short time earlier, one person was detained after two people were killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in Halle.

Police said they were looking for suspects who fled the scene.

Police secure the area after a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. Nonstopnews/Reuters TV via REUTERS

"Our forces have detained one person," the Halle police wrote in a tweet. "We remain alert, however. We have deployed forces in and around Halle and are trying to stabilise the situation until we have all the relevant information."

Mass-selling daily Bild said on its website the shooting took place in front of a synagogue. Bild reported that a hand grenade was also thrown onto a Jewish cemetery.

Police secure the area after a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. Nonstopnews/Reuters TV via REUTERS

"According to initial findings, two people were killed in Halle," local police said on Twitter. "There were several shots. The alleged perpetrators have fled with a vehicle. We are searching urgently and ask citizens to remain in their homes."

The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for more than 24 hours, seeking atonement.

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the main train station in Halle had been closed.

Reuters