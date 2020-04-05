A man wearing a protective suit and a face mask exits the Malakasa migrant camp after authorities found a coronavirus case and placed the camp under quarantine. Photo: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility on its mainland after a 53-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Afghan man lives with his family at the Malakasa camp, north of Athens, along with hundreds of asylum seekers. He has been transferred to a hospital in Athens and tests on his contacts will continue as authorities try to trace his movements.

Greece confirmed 62 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total in the country to 1,735 since its first case was reported in February. Seventy-three people have died.

Last week, the Ritsona camp in central Greece was sealed off after 20 tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the first such facility in the country to be hit since the outbreak of the disease.

Greece has been the main gateway into the EU for people fleeing conflict in the Middle East and beyond. More than a million people reached its shores from Turkey in 2015-16.

At least 110,000 people currently live in migrant facilities - 40,000 of them in overcrowded camps on five islands.

"The number (of migrants and refugees) is very large, therefore it is a given, mathematically, that there will be confirmed cases," said Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi.

"We have an emergency plan in place... But it is more difficult to implement it on the islands."

No cases have been recorded in camps on Greek islands so far.

The conservative government wants to replace all existing camps on islands with enclosed detention centres, but its plans have met resistance from local authorities and residents who want all facilities shut.

The camp in Malakasa, 40km north-east of Athens, will be put into quarantine for two weeks, with police guarding the site to ensure the restrictions are implemented.

Irish Independent