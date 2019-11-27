Search for survivors continues after major quake in Albania leaves 18 dead, many trapped under wreckage

The magnitude-6.4 quake was felt across the southern Balkans and followed by multiple aftershocks, with several above magnitude 5.

In nearby Bosnia, another tremble with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck southeast of the capital and rattled Sarajevo.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and only minor damage.

The quake in Albania collapsed at least three apartment buildings while people slept, and rescue crews were working to free people believed trapped. There was no indication as to how many people might still be buried in the rubble.

Local television stations showed footage of a young boy being pulled from a collapsed building in the coastal town of Durres, 33km west of the capital Tirana, after an excavator moved a broken slab of concrete and local men pulled mangled reinforcement bars out of the way.

People search foe belongings among rubble following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Hours later, live TV footage showed people cheering as another child was found alive in a collapsed building in Durres where a body had been found earlier.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said more than 600 people had been treated for injuries, including nine hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

"It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calm, stay alongside each other to cope with this shock," Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

The US Geological Survey said the Albanian quake, which struck just before 4am, had an epicentre 30km northwest of the capital, Tirana, at a depth of 20km.

Emergency personnel work beneath debris of a damaged building following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Scores of aftershocks were recorded, included three with preliminary magnitudes of between 5.1 and 5.4.

The worst-hit areas were Durres, where nine of the dead were found in collapsed buildings, and the northern town of Thumane, where another five bodies were pulled from the rubble.

Emergency personnel stand on debris of collapsed and damaged buildings following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

One person died after jumping from his home to escape in Kurbin, 50km north of the capital, while another person was killed on a road that collapsed in the northern town of Lezha.

"Search and rescue work continues at all sites where buildings have collapsed," Defence Minister Olta Xhacka said.

Emergency personnel stand on debris of collapsed and damaged buildings following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

"But these are extremely difficult operations, where you have to work slowly because there is a high risk of further collapse, endangering not only residents, but also those trapped, and the rescuers themselves."

Seismologist Rrapo Ormeni said a 6.4 quake was considered a strong one.

Emergency personnel walk over debris of collapsed and damaged buildings following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

"Damage at the epicentre will be considerable because of its high energy, the magnitude it has," Mr Ormeni said.

"Such quakes are felt in a wider area due to its major depth and magnitude. It has been felt all around the territory of our country but also abroad, up to Bulgaria, Bosnia, Italy and other [countries]"

The quake was felt along the Albanian coast as well as neighbouring Kosovo, Montenegro, Greece, and parts of southern Serbia.

Authorities called on people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes and avoid driving in the affected areas to allow emergency vehicles free access.

Irish Independent