Thursday 10 January 2019

Search for pilots after fighter jet disappears in snowstorm

 

The Mirage 2000D was last detected between the Doubs and Jura regions. Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP Photo
Angela Charlton

A French fighter jet carrying two pilots disappeared from radar screens yesterday near the Swiss border in a snowstorm, prompting a search across the mountainous area.

The Mirage 2000D was last detected between the Doubs and Jura regions while on a low-altitude training flight, according to a French air force spokeswoman.

It took off soon after 11am from the Nancy-Ochey air base in northeast France.

