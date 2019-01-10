A French fighter jet carrying two pilots disappeared from radar screens yesterday near the Swiss border in a snowstorm, prompting a search across the mountainous area.

Search for pilots after fighter jet disappears in snowstorm

The Mirage 2000D was last detected between the Doubs and Jura regions while on a low-altitude training flight, according to a French air force spokeswoman.

It took off soon after 11am from the Nancy-Ochey air base in northeast France.

