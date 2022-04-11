Sean Penn says he’s considered ‘taking up arms against Russia’

Sean Penn revealed that he has considered joining Ukrainian forces to fight against Russia.

In a recent interview, the 61-year-old actor – who fled Ukraine in February while filming a VICE documentary about Russia’s invasion of the country – discussed returning to the war zone.

“My intention is to go back into Ukraine. But I’m not an idiot, I am not certain what I can offer,” Penn told Hollywood Authentic.

Speaking about his time in the country earlier this year, he added: “The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle.”

“So, where I am in life is short of doing that, but if you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind. And you kind of think what century is this?” Penn continued.

“I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f*** is going on?” he questioned.

Penn has been a prominent voice in speaking out against Russia, previously urging the US to “invest everything” into supporting the country and its people, or lose sight of “what America hoped to be”.

The Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has spoken about his relationship with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and how he hopes to continue to help the war effort.

He discussed the communication he has had with Mr Zelensky and the work he has been doing on a documentary about Ukraine.

Penn said: “I originally met him on Zoom, before the threat of more than the border war became real.

“This was early on in the pandemic in the US. We first started discussing a potential documentary about his country that wasn’t focused particularly on the war.

“And since then there’s been a lot of exchanges between us. Then I went and met him face to face the day before the invasion. And I was with him during the invasion, on day one.”

The actor’s nonprofit CORE (Community Organised Relief Effort), which he founded in 2010, is currently supporting Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“I’ve got plenty to do with CORE on the receiving side of refugees in Poland,” Penn said. “I’m shooting more for the documentary, but I’ll be doing a last-minute assessment of what value that will have.”

He concluded: “Long term, we don’t have any tangible evidence that documentaries really change anything. We just don’t. We only know they can give hope.”



