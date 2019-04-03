Sealed with a selfie: Greece and North Macedonia bury hatchet with photo

The prime ministers of Greece and North Macedonia have engaged in selfie diplomacy during the first official visit by a Greek leader to the neighbouring country following decades of strained relations over a name dispute.

North Macedonia Premier Zoran Zaev held up a mobile phone while standing beside Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras, snapping the historic selfies outside the main government building in the capital Skopje.

The former Yugoslav republic officially changed its name earlier this year from Macedonia to North Macedonia, settling a dispute with Greece that lasted nearly three decades.

"We have lost a lot of time and now we must rapidly catch up," Mr Tsipras told reporters at a joint news conference. "We want to build a strong bond of trust and stability. When I used to take a plane to Europe, the pilot would avoid the air space of what was the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia. Now we will no longer have this nonsense. We might fly around here just to say hello."

North Macedonia is due to become the next member of Nato after Greece dropped its objections.

