Sculptor wins 20-year fight to be recognised as Belgian princess

Artist Delphine Boel has finally been acknowledged as Belgian Princess Delphine of Saxe-Coburg after a two-decade royal paternity scandal.

Last week, a Belgian court ruled in her favour and officially recognised her as the daughter of former King Albert II, something the aging monarch had fought to avoid ever since the paternity allegations became public.

Princess Delphine (52) said going to court was all about getting family recognition and the love of a father who had always cold-shouldered her.

"For me to go to court, especially for that, to be recognised by my own blood, my own father, felt so unnatural," she said yesterday.

The former king, whose son Philippe is the reigning monarch, could still make an ultimate legal appeal at the Court of Cassation, but Princess Delphine said the case was unlikely to go that far. "I think it is finished now," she said.

King Albert decided in January to no longer fight a claim that he is Ms Boel's father, after he finally agreed to have a DNA test and received the results. Rumours about him and Ms Boel's mother, the aristocratic wife of a well-heeled industrialist, had been around for years. But the news that the king might have had a child with her broke when a biography of Albert's wife, Queen Paola, was published in 1999.

The princess bears a striking resemblance to certain members of the royal family, including Albert II.

During her adult life she became a sculptor and her works are known for their colourful, quirky and sometimes provocative style.

She said her art will continue to define her. "I am still going to be Delphine," she said.

"I am not going to be hanging out in the streets saying, please call me princess," adding that charity work could be an exception.

Her two children, Josephine and Oscar, will also be allowed to carry royal titles.

