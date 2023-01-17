Scientists use lasers to divert lightning for the first time

Firing powerful lasers into the sky can divert lightning, a study has found for the first time.

Experts hope the findings could lead to lasers being used to provide better protection for vital infrastructure, such as airports and launchpads.

Lighting is one of nature’s most powerful, ­unpredictable and destructive natural phenomena, and modern buildings are vulnerable to strikes.

Protections have fundamentally moved on very little since Benjamin Franklin invented the lightning rod in the 18th century, but scientists at Ecole Polytechnique in France have been working for decades to use lasers as virtual lightning rods which can be fired into the air to attract lightning and pull it away from buildings or objects it may otherwise strike.

Now, the team has, for the first time, successfully managed this in a real-world trial by building a car-sized laser and positioning it next to a 124-metre tall tower atop a Swiss mountain.

The machine fires more than 1,000 pulses of green light into the sky every second and it was turned on as storms brewed around the Santis Tower, near St Gallen in north-eastern Switzerland.

The tower is tall, isolated and metallic as well as being positioned on top of a mountain and it is hit by lightning more than 100 times a year.

“Between July 21 and September 30, 2021, the laser was operated during a total of 6.3 hours of thunderstorm activity occurring within 3km of the tower,” the scientists write in their paper, published in Nature Photonics.

The tower was hit 16 times during this time period and four of these instances came when the laser was activated.

On one day early in the experiment window, on July 24, 2021, the sky was relatively clear and allowed for the team to turn on slow-motion cameras to monitor the activity around the laser.

Images show that a burst of lightning, which was going upwards from ground to cloud, travelled along the laser for roughly 50 metres.

“The day after this first event, when we had this picture where we could see the lightning following the beam, I remember sending a message to my colleagues writing: ‘we did it!’,” said Professor Jean-Pierre Wolf, a researcher on the project from the University of Geneva.