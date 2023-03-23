| 8°C Dublin

Scientists unlock DNA clues in Beethoven’s hair to analyse why he was plagued by illnesses

A statue of Beethoven in Vienna. Photo: Karl Allen Lugmayer

A statue of Beethoven in Vienna. Photo: Karl Allen Lugmayer

A statue of Beethoven in Vienna. Photo: Karl Allen Lugmayer

A statue of Beethoven in Vienna. Photo: Karl Allen Lugmayer

Maddie Burakoff

Nearly 200 years after Ludwig van Beethoven’s death, researchers pulled DNA from strands of his hair, searching for clues about the health problems and hearing loss that plagued him.

They weren’t able to crack the case of the German composer’s deafness or severe stomach ailments. But they did find a genetic risk for liver disease, plus a liver-damaging hepatitis B infection in the last months of his life.

