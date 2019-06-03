Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe has come under fire after she suggested science might one day "produce an answer" to being gay.

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe has come under fire after she suggested science might one day "produce an answer" to being gay.

Science 'may find an answer to being gay' - Widdecombe

The former Tory said she had once pointed out that there was a time when it was thought impossible for men to become women and vice-versa.

She added: "The fact that we think it is now quite impossible for people to switch sexuality doesn't mean that science might not be able to produce an answer at some stage."

Ms Widdecombe has been labelled "vile" and accused of running a "sick" anti-LGBT campaign by Labour MP Luke Pollard.

Independent MP Nick Boles said: "If only science could produce an answer to the blight of poisonous bigotry that is Ann Widdecombe."

Ms Widdicombe said: "I do not imagine the Brexit Party will be putting forward a policy on gay sex changes in its manifesto."

Irish Independent