Schumacher 'in Paris hospital for pioneering stem cell operation'
Michael Schumacher was due to undergo pioneering stem cell treatment in a Paris hospital yesterday, according to French reports.
The seven-times Formula One champion has not been seen in public since sustaining serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.
Schumacher (50) was admitted to the Georges Pompidou hospital on Monday, according to 'Le Parisien', which said he was being treated by Philippe Menasche, a cardiovascular surgeon described as a "pioneer in cell surgery against heart failure".
'Le Parisien' said Schumacher was due to receive an anti-inflammatory stem cell perfusion yesterday after being transferred from his house in Switzerland in an ambulance. He reportedly arrived at the hospital beneath a blue cloth that "completely covered his body and face".
