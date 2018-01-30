Schoolchildren accidentally shown pornographic image during Paddington Bear screening

An internal investigation has been launched after a group of students were exposed to an inappropriate image during a screening of the Paddington Bear movie.

The children, aged between nine and 10, are believed to have briefly seen a pornographic image while they were watching the film at Croft Academy, Walsall, West Midlands.

The school claimed there had been a problem with the “web content filtering software” and that an investigation had now been launched. In a statement, executive principal Paul Edgerton said: "The issue has been reported to the trust, the LADO (Local Authority Designated Officer), and the service provider, in accordance with academy procedures."

He added: "An investigation is under way and to comment any further would be inappropriate at this point." The head teacher of the school sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident and said steps would be taken to figure out what had gone on.

The academy, which has been rated as requiring improvement by Ofsted, had "successfully overcome many of the long-standing issues facing the school", according to its latest inspection. In the report inspectors concluded: "Senior leaders and governors are taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement."

