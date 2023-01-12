| 9°C Dublin

Close

School holds Andrew Tate assemblies over fears of ‘toxic misogynist’s influence on boys’

Andrew Tate. Photo from Instagram/@cobratate Expand

Close

Andrew Tate. Photo from Instagram/@cobratate

Andrew Tate. Photo from Instagram/@cobratate

Andrew Tate. Photo from Instagram/@cobratate

Matt Mathers

Social media posts by Andrew Tate could serve as a “gateway drug” to children who go on to view more damaging content, teachers have warned.

At one school the head of performing arts Matt Adams decided to hold “Andrew Tate assemblies” due to fears over what pupils interested in the influencer are exposed to online.

Most Watched

Privacy