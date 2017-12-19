School bus driver in custody after fatal crash with train that killed five children

She will be questioned by officers investigating the dramatic crash that left six people dead, including five children.

Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux also told a news conference on Tuesday that investigators have not yet determined the exact causes of the accident that took place at a crossing between a railway and a road in the village of Millas, in the Pyrenees-Orientales region.

The investigation is focusing on whether the crossing barriers were raised or lowered when the school bus crossed the railway.