Scholz seen as Trojan horse for hard left

The man who could become Germany’s first Left-wing chancellor in 16 years in today’s election spent the final day of campaigning in his constituency of Potsdam, the city just outside Berlin that is home to Germany’s rich and famous.

There was little sign of concern from the well-heeled locals as he posed for photos with children at a farmer’s market in the city’s Babelsberg district, the centre of the German film industry. But wealthy Germans have reportedly been quietly shifting assets across the border to Switzerland in case he wins.

The affable Olaf Scholz, who has served as finance minister in Angela Merkel’s coalition, has portrayed himself as her natural successor. But his opponents say he is a Trojan horse for a party that has shifted dramatically to the Left in recent years. They point to the fact that he is not even the SPD leader and say he is only running as chancellor because the real leadership knew they could not win an election.

Mr Scholz ran for party leadership two years ago but was defeated by a Momentum-style campaign that installed Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans, two little-known figures from the hard-Left. They invited him to stay on and run for chancellor. The result, say opponents, is that he is a reassuring presence sent out to face the cameras while the SPD’s red eminences wait in the shadows.

The welfare reforms introduced by the last SPD chancellor, Gerhard Schroder, are widely regarded as one of the German Left’s biggest successes. But Ms Esken has led the party to renounce them. She caused a rift between the party and Germany’s most powerful trade union when she blocked help for the car industry to recover from the Covid crisis.

Mr Walter-Borjans caused uproar last year when he demanded a “land appreciation tax”, which would force homeowners to pay an annual tax on the rise in value of their property.

But the real power on the hard-Left is the man who handed the pair the SPD leadership: deputy party leader Kevin Kuhnert. Mr Kuhnert almost ended Mrs Merkel’s career in 2017 when he ran a grassroots campaign to stop the SPD joining a coalition under her. He ran a similar campaign to deny Mr Scholz the party leadership in 2019, but the election campaign has forced the two men into an uneasy peace.

Mr Kuhnert, who eschews suits in favour of hooded fleeces and stubble, has called for the nationalisation of leading German brands such as BMW and for private landlords to be banned from renting out homes.

Mr Scholz’s opponents also warn that if he wins, Mr Kuhnert and his allies may push him into a coalition with the Greens and the Left Party, a successor to the communist party that ruled East Germany. Its leaders include Janine Wissler, who has described capitalism as an “inhuman, cruel system” and said real change can only be achieved through revolution.

