Scholz pushes for quick agreement on coalition group

Olaf Scholz, top candidate for chancellor of the Social Democratic Party, in Berlin, Germany, yesterday. Photo: AP

The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc was pushing for a quick agreement on a coalition government amid concerns that Europe’s biggest economy could experience weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction.

Olaf Scholz, the candidate for the centre-left Social Democrats, called for Ms Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to go into opposition after it saw its worst-ever result in a national election.

Both finished with well under 30pc of the vote, and that appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties, raising questions over the stability of a future government.

Armin Laschet, the CDU candidate, disputed the idea that the election gave any party a clear mandate and made clear he still hoped to lead a new government.

But he sounded considerably less confident yesterday than he did a day earlier, when he said his bloc would do “everything we can” to form one – and some allies hinted at scepticism that would happen.

During her 16 years in office, Ms Merkel was seen abroad not just as Germany’s leader but in many ways as the leader of Europe, helping steer the European Union through a series of financial and political crises.

The unclear result combined with an upcoming French presidential election in April creates uncertainty – at least for now – in the two economic and political powers at the centre of the EU, just as the bloc faces a resurgent Russia and increasing questions about its future from populist leaders in eastern countries.

Both outgoing finance minister and vice-chancellor Mr Scholz and Mr Laschet, governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, staked a claim to leading the new government on ­Sunday night.

Mr Scholz, who pulled his party out of a long poll slump, sounded confident yesterday.

But the kingmakers are likely to be two prospective junior partners in any coalition, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats.

The Greens traditionally lean towards the Social Democrats and the Free Democrats towards the CDU, but neither ruled out going the other way on Sunday night.

“Voters have spoken very clearly,” Mr Scholz said yesterday. “They strengthened three parties – the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats – so this is the visible mandate the citizens of this country have given: These three parties should lead the next government.”

Mr Laschet said his party also wanted to lead a coalition with the two smaller parties.

The only other option that would have a parliamentary majority is a repeat of the outgoing ‘grand coalition’ of the CDU and Social Democrats.

That is the combination that has run Germany for 12 years of Ms Merkel’s 16-year tenure, although this time it would be under Mr Scholz’s leadership with Ms Merkel’s bloc as junior partner. But that coalition has often been marred by squabbling, and there is little appetite for it.

Mr Scholz and others were keen to dispel concerns that lengthy haggling and a new, multi-party government would mean unstable leadership in Europe’s biggest economy.

“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Mr Scholz said.

“Germany always has coalition governments and it was always stable.”

Mr Scholz, an experienced and pragmatic politician whose calm, no-frills style is in some ways reminiscent of Ms Merkel’s, pointed to continuity in foreign policy.

He said a priority would be “to form a stronger and more sovereign European Union”.

“But doing so means also to work very hard on the good relationship between... the European Union and the United States,” he added.

“The transatlantic partnership is of (the) essence for us in Germany... and so you can rely on continuity in this ­question.”

The Greens made significant gains to finish third but fell short of their original aim of taking the chancellery.

