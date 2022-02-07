Scholz heads to US in bid to smooth tensions with Germany’s allies over action on Ukraine crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set off yesterday for Washington seeking to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the US and other Nato partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Mr Scholz has said Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack, but his government’s refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster Germany’s troop presence in eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home.

“The Germans are right now missing in action,” Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal recently told an audience of Ukrainian Americans in his state, Connecticut.

"They are doing far less than they need to do.”

This sentiment was echoed in an NBC interview with Republican Senator Rob Portman, who questioned why Berlin hadn’t yet approved a request to let Nato member Estonia pass over old German howitzers to Ukraine.

Ahead of his trip, Mr Scholz defended Germany’s position not to supply Kiev with lethal weapons, but insisted his country is doing its bit by providing significant economic support to Ukraine.

Asked about the future of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that seeks to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, Mr Scholz refused to make any explicit commitments. “Nothing is ruled out,” he told German public broadcaster ARD.

Germany has come under criticism over its heavy reliance on Russian supplies of natural gas and the pipeline has long been opposed by the US. But it is strongly supported by some in Mr Scholz’s centre-left Social Democratic Party, including former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

The 77-year-old is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and already heads the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG and the board of directors of Nord Stream 2.

Despite Germany’s reluctance to officially put the new pipeline on the negotiating table with Russia, the US has made clear that even without Berlin’s agreement, the project is dead if Moscow attacks.

Mr Scholz will meet President Joe Biden and members of Congress today to try to smooth out differences.

German conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz called for “clear words” from the government on the crisis.

“We must rule nothing out as a reaction to a further military escalation.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

Whatever Germany does to support Ukraine will likely come at a cost.

Last week, the country’s approval of 5,000 helmets for Ukrainian troops drew widespread mockery.

Kiev has since asked Germany for more military hardware and ammunition.