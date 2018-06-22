Scholars claim jaw-dropping discovery of Da Vinci's earliest surviving work

They said infrared analysis had revealed a tiny signature on the jawline of the angel's face which, when magnified, reads "Da Vinci Lionardo" with a date, 1471.

If verified, it would be the earliest surviving work by the Renaissance genius, as well as his earliest known signature. He would have been 18 when he painted the portrait which appears on a majolica glazed tile - a popular art form in Europe in the 15th century.

The signature went unnoticed for five centuries because it is all but invisible to the naked eye, researchers claim. They said it would probably have been legible when the portrait was first painted, but became smudged in the firing process when the clay tile was baked in a furnace. The researchers also discovered the initials "LDV" for Leonardo da Vinci in the margin of the portrait.