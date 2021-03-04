Sarkozy comes out fighting and says he’ll appeal corruption verdict

FILE PHOTO: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy arrive to attend the funeral for late French President Jacques Chirac at the Saint-Sulpice church during a national day of mourning in Paris, France, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Nicolas Sarkozy threatened yesterday to take his case to Europe’s top human rights court should he lose an appeal to overturn his jail sentence for corruption.

The former French president gave a combative front-page interview to Le Figaro a day after being handed a three-year prison term, two suspended, for attempting to bribe a judge.

He is not expected to go to prison as the judge said she was open to him serving the rest of his sentence at home while wearing an electronic bracelet.

With Sarkozy fighting a string of other legal cases, Monday’s guilty verdict appears to have torpedoed any hopes of a political comeback even though it is subject to an appeal.

The 66-year-old, who led the country from 2007 to 2012 in a term dubbed the “hyper-presidency” said he would not take the ruling lying down.

“I can’t accept being convicted for something I didn’t do,” he said.

The judgment was “riddled with inconsistencies”, he said, adding: “It doesn’t provide any proof, but just a bunch of circumstantial evidence.”

The court found that he had formed a “pact of corruption” with his former lawyer and friend Thierry Herzog to convince a judge, Gilbert Azibert, to obtain and share information about a legal investigation in 2014.

“Perhaps it will be necessary to take this battle to the European Court of Human Rights,” said Sarkozy.

“It would be painful for me to have my own country condemned, but I am ready because that would be the price of democracy.”

Sarkozy’s Right-wing allies were swift to defend him, casting him as a victim of a witch hunt by France’s recently created national financial prosecution unit. (© Telegraph)

