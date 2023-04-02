| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Sanna Marin: The party may be over for ‘world’s coolest PM’

Sanna Marin Expand

Close

Sanna Marin

Sanna Marin

Sanna Marin

James Crisp

Sanna Marin, Finland’s party-loving leader who was once called ‘the world’s coolest prime minister’, is feted around the world as a rock-star politician.

Hailed as a role model for young leftist leaders, the 37-year-old prime minister’s international fame grew after videos of her enthusiastically drinking and dancing with friends at a party were leaked, prompting her to take a drugs test to prove she was clean.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy