Sanna Marin: The party may be over for ‘world’s coolest PM’

Sanna Marin, Finland’s party-loving leader who was once called ‘the world’s coolest prime minister’, is feted around the world as a rock-star politician.

Hailed as a role model for young leftist leaders, the 37-year-old prime minister’s international fame grew after videos of her enthusiastically drinking and dancing with friends at a party were leaked, prompting her to take a drugs test to prove she was clean.

But the youngest prime minister in Finland’s history is falling out of favour in the face of a recession, soaring interest rates and criticism of her bloated public spending plans, and is now facing defeat in elections as voters head to the polls today.

The latest polls have Marin’s Social Democrats slipping into third place.

“She is very popular, but she is also polarising,” said one expert. “She is by Finnish standards rather outspoken, and does not shy away from left-wing positioning. As a result, she’s a big target for the right wing.”

Marin, who was the world’s youngest serving prime minister when she was elected in 2019, leads a centre-left coalition of five parties, all led by women, which has come under sustained fire for debt-fuelled spending after the pandemic. Her insistence that Finland must spend its way back to growth has seen her popularity drop further.

Marin’s rivals, the right-wing National Coalition Party and the nationalist Finns Party, are calling for fiscal austerity to restore government finances.

Momentum has now shifted to the Finns, a Eurosceptic and anti-immigration party, which was the only party to gain support in the latest polls.

Finland’s public debt is at 71pc of GDP, up from 65pc when Marin took office. Finland is traditionally prudent with its household finances.

Marin is celebrated in Europe for leading Finland into Nato after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and her fierce criticism of Vladmir Putin. But Finns don’t associate accession to Nato with Marin — but rather with the president of Finland, who is from another party.

For her critics, the ‘partygate’ furore only confirmed that Marin was not serious enough to be Finland’s prime minister, a role she took up after the resignation of her predecessor in 2019.

Marin was unrepentant. In February she told voters they could kick her out of office “if they like”.

“I’m living my life, and still dancing, and drinking occasionally, meeting my friends and all kinds of things that are normal for my age,” she said.

“I think we should all just be ourselves and people can vote,” she said.