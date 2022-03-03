Sanctions on Russia will have ‘budgetary impacts’ across EU

The European Union may funnel direct aid to governments and relax its subsidy and budget rules as fears grow over the impact of Russia sanctions on the bloc’s economy.

Rising prices are worrying EU officials after inflation spiked to a new record of 5.8pc in the eurozone in February and reached 5.7pc in Ireland.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said energy prices could rise as much as 10pc as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine, adding around 0.2pc to overall consumer prices.

“The major risk here is inflation, driven in particular by energy prices,” he told reporters after an emergency meeting of EU finance ministers yesterday.

“The secondary risk involves possible increased divergence among member states, depending on the extent to which each of them is exposed to the need for energy sources from Russia.”

Ireland is not directly exposed to Russian gas and oil imports but a shortage of supplies to the UK or the rest of Europe could have knock-on effects here.

The Kremlin’s increasingly aggressive military campaign in Ukraine has led to a raft of international measures targeting Russian banks, businesses, MPs, oligarchs and trade.

The EU is also looking into new sanctions on crypto assets to stop Russian banks and oligarchs from bypassing existing measures.

European Commission vice-president and trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said yesterday the expected hit to the bloc’s economy was “a price worth paying”.

“Growth will be affected,” he told reporters after an emergency meeting of EU finance ministers, which took place by video conference.

“We will see an impact on energy prices and supply chains, including raw materials. Confidence will be knocked. And there will be also direct fiscal costs. But we are in a strong starting position, with strong fundamentals, and clearly this is a price worth paying for democracy and peace.”

Any measures taken to shield EU companies or consumers from the effect of Russia sanctions should be coordinated, Mr Le Maire said.

Agriculture ministers were also meeting in emergency format to discuss soaring fertiliser and wheat prices, which are expected to affect global food prices.

Russian fertilisers account for around a fifth of Ireland’s total fertiliser imports, while Ukraine is a major global wheat exporter.

The European Commission said it would consider funnelling money from the bloc’s regional budget to countries taking in the bulk of Ukrainian refugees.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney indicated that Ireland may take in up to 20,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Commission competition chief Margrethe Vestager is also looking into relaxing state aid rules for firms exposed to the energy sector or the wider Russian economy.

A senior EU official said the bloc will go easier on government spending and borrowing this year and may relax its budget rules next year if there is a “very strong impact” on the economy as a result of Russian aggression.

The EU has suspended its controversial debt and deficit limits until the end of 2022 to help governments spend their way out of the Covid pandemic. It will reassess the hit to the economy in May and may issue further budget guidance.